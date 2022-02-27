© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No longer Human?
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • February 27, 2022
The devil needs to access our bodies to corrupt it and depopulate the earth. Did not get your vaccine this time, refuse it next time but consequences for refusal will be much harder. Refuse all technology in or a part of your body or you will be spiritually separated from God. Making decisions based on fear is the easiest way to go to hell. You will chosse to save your life at the expense of your soul.
Days of Noah, corruption of all flesh and depolation of the earth. Setting up of one world monetary system, one world religion and one world government headed by the Antichrist and false prophets.
Days of Noah, corruption of all flesh and depolation of the earth. Setting up of one world monetary system, one world religion and one world government headed by the Antichrist and false prophets.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.