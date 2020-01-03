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2020 Hits and BANG HELL Breaks Loose—US Cities Prepare For Iran Strikes—WWIII? Sleep Cell Activation?
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131 views • January 03, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/view/inside-hezbollahs-american-sleeper-cells-waiting-for-irans-signal-to-strike
https://apnews.com/5597ff0f046a67805cc233d5933a53ed
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iran-vows-revenge-harsh-retaliation-after-u-s-kills-its-n1109856
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/06/14/hezbollah-isnt-just-in-beirut-its-in-new-york-too-canada-united-states-jfk-toronto-pearson-airports-ali-kourani-iran/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/iranian-backed-sleeper-cell-militants-hibernating-u-s-positioned-attack/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/china-russia-iran-joint-naval-drills-191227183505159.html
(GET First Year For $60 Use Code: 2020)
(Get Monthly Discount Use Code: TRUTH)
For More Information See:
https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/view/inside-hezbollahs-american-sleeper-cells-waiting-for-irans-signal-to-strike
https://apnews.com/5597ff0f046a67805cc233d5933a53ed
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iran-vows-revenge-harsh-retaliation-after-u-s-kills-its-n1109856
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/06/14/hezbollah-isnt-just-in-beirut-its-in-new-york-too-canada-united-states-jfk-toronto-pearson-airports-ali-kourani-iran/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/iranian-backed-sleeper-cell-militants-hibernating-u-s-positioned-attack/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/china-russia-iran-joint-naval-drills-191227183505159.html
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