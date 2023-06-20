Maria Zeee: WHO Announces Global Vaccine Certificate, MSM Journalist Speaks Out

The WHO has officially announced the launch of their Global “Vaccine” Certificate which will restrict freedom of movement and participation in society unless people are constantly “up to date” with the endless injections the WHO wants people to take.
We’re joined by former Australian MSM journalist John Stapleton for his take on the current state of affairs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.