Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee: WHO Announces Global Vaccine Certificate, MSM Journalist Speaks Out
209 views
channel image
Ruth Mackenzies
Published Yesterday |

The WHO has officially announced the launch of their Global “Vaccine” Certificate which will restrict freedom of movement and participation in society unless people are constantly “up to date” with the endless injections the WHO wants people to take.

We’re joined by former Australian MSM journalist John Stapleton for his take on the current state of affairs.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket