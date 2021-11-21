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THE NAZI REGIME OF HOLLAND OPEN FIRE ON UNARMED PROTESTERS THE GOVERNMENT DECLARES WAR ON THE PEOPLE
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531 views • November 21, 2021
THE NAZI REGIME OF HOLLAND OPEN FIRE ON UNARMED PROTESTERS THE GOVERNMENT DECLARES WAR ON THE PEOPLE
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [21.11.2021 16:03] [ Video ] THE NAZI REGIME OF HOLLAND OPEN FIRE ON UNARMED PROTESTERS - HOLLAND GOVERNMENT DECLARES WAR ON THE PEOPLE AND SHOOTS THEM IN THE STREET - WAKE UP PEOPLE THE ELITES HAVE DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE https://t.me/marksteele5g/4015
Mirror. Source
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [21.11.2021 16:03] [ Video ] THE NAZI REGIME OF HOLLAND OPEN FIRE ON UNARMED PROTESTERS - HOLLAND GOVERNMENT DECLARES WAR ON THE PEOPLE AND SHOOTS THEM IN THE STREET - WAKE UP PEOPLE THE ELITES HAVE DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE https://t.me/marksteele5g/4015
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