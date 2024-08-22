MUSIC - Deutschland du land der Treue - Franz Baumann [English Subtitles]

Bekenntnislied Deutschland, du Land der Treue (nach der Melodie von Blau Äugelein von Theodore F. Morse).

Der Liedtext wurde im Arbeitsdienst-Liederbuch (1934) und in Singend marschieren wir (1938) abgedruckt.





https://archive.org/details/15-baumann-01





Text von Franz Baumann

Melodie von Theodore F. Morse





Der Text:





Deutschland, du Land der Treue,

Oh du, mein Heimatland !

Dir schwören wir aufs neue

Treue mit Herz und Hand.

Strahlend erstehst du wieder,

Herrlich nach banger Nacht.

Jubelt, ihr deutschen Brüder,

Deutschland ist neu erwacht!





Hakenkreuzfahnen – schwarz, weiß und rot –

Grüßen und mahnen, seid getreu bis zum Tod !

Deutsche, seid Brüder! Reicht euch die Hand!

Heil unser Führer! Heil dem Vaterland!





Heil dir, du deutsche Jugend,

Erben der neuen Zeit.

Fügt euch zur Männertugend,

Stellt euch zum Kampf bereit!

Folget dem Ruf der Alten,

Siegreich und Kämpferprobt.

Dann bleibt das Reich erhalten,

Auch wenn der Sturmwind tobt !













Hakenkreuzfahnen – schwarz, weiß und rot –

Grüßen und mahnen, seid getreu bis zum Tod !

Deutsche, seid Brüder! Reicht euch die Hand!

Heil unser Führer! Heil dem Vaterland!





Heil euch, ihre deutschen Frauen,

Heil euch mit Herz und Hand!

Kämpfer voll Gottvertrauen

Gabt ihr dem Vaterland.

Gläubige, stolze, freie,

Frauen sind unser Glück.

Gebt uns die Waffenweihe,

Dann gibt es kein Zurück!





Hakenkreuzfahnen – schwarz, weiß und rot –

Grüßen und mahnen, seid getreu bis zum Tod !

Deutsche, seid Brüder! Reicht euch die Hand!

Heil unser Führer! Heil dem Vaterland!





Auf Englisch :





Germany, you land of loyalty,

Oh you, my homeland !

To you we swear again

Loyalty with heart and hand.

Radiantly you arise again,

Beautiful after worrying night.

Rejoice, you German brothers,

Germany is newly awakened !





Swastika-flags – black, white and red –

Greet and remind us, be faithful until death !

Germans, be brothers ! Reach out your hands !

Hail our leader ! Hail our fatherland !





Hail to thee, you German youth,

Heirs to the New Age.

Accept your manly virtue,

Be prepared to fight !

Follow the call of the elders,

Victorious and proven in battle.

Then will the Reich be preserved,

Even if the assault storm rages !





Swastika-flags – black, white and red –

Greet and remind us, be faithful until death !

Germans, be brothers ! Reach out your hands !

Hail our leader ! Hail our fatherland !





Hail to thee, you German women,

Hail thee with heart and hand !

Warrior full with God's faith

You gave to the fatherland.

Faithful, proud, free,

Women are our luck.

Give us the war consecration,

For there is no going back !





Swastika-flags – black, white and red –

Greet and remind us, be faithful until death !

Germans, be brothers ! Reach out your hands !

Hail our leader ! Hail our fatherland !