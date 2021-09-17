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CDC Implicated in Grand Jury Investigation Filed by 2 OR Senators, Fraud and Data Corruption
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71 views • September 17, 2021
Breaking—Oregon State Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum jointly filed a formal petition for a federal grand jury investigation into the CDC on August 16th in the city of Medford, Oregon, Jackson County.
The official letter included eight different exhibit attachments and 20 citation references for evidentiary materials submitted, both electronically, through certified mail and via a physical drop off on-site, indicating that there is a clear need to formally investigate the CDC’s activities surrounding COVID-19, including willful misconduct to hyper-inflate death certificate reporting that kicked off an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies.
Please sign the grand jury petition here:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/cdc-grand-jury-investigation/
The official letter included eight different exhibit attachments and 20 citation references for evidentiary materials submitted, both electronically, through certified mail and via a physical drop off on-site, indicating that there is a clear need to formally investigate the CDC’s activities surrounding COVID-19, including willful misconduct to hyper-inflate death certificate reporting that kicked off an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies.
Please sign the grand jury petition here:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/cdc-grand-jury-investigation/
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