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And now, from the palatial Corbett Report studios in western Japan, it's time for The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards. Which media organization will take home the most Dinos for their dishonest reporting? Who will bear the shame of the biggest fake news story of the year? Find out in this year's exciting gala broadcast!!