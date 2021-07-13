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MODERNA REP ADMITS EVERYONE IS PART OF HUGE EXPERIMENT
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2273 views • July 13, 2021
MODERNA REP ADMITS EVERYONE IS PART OF HUGE EXPERIMENT
In an audio recording, a Moderna representative admits that everyone who gets a COVID injection is a participant in the trial. He also admits long-term protective efficacy against COVID-19 is unknown
Animal research shows the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein subunit directly damages the heart and causes myocarditis by triggering an exaggerated immune response — a cytokine storm — in the heart cells
The S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein activates NF-kB, a protein that controls not only the transcription of DNA but also cellular survival and cytokine production
This disease process does not involve the ACE2 receptor but rather the toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), which is responsible for the detection of pathogens and the initiation of innate immune responses
A new and strange pattern is emerging: Many who suffer serious side effects from the COVID shots have normal lab workups, which makes diagnosing and treatment difficult
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/12/moderna-vaccine-experiment.aspx
Moderna Rep Admits Everyone Is Part of Huge Experiment
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
In an audio recording, a Moderna representative admits that everyone who gets a COVID injection is a participant in the trial. He also admits long-term protective efficacy against COVID-19 is unknown
Animal research shows the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein subunit directly damages the heart and causes myocarditis by triggering an exaggerated immune response — a cytokine storm — in the heart cells
The S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein activates NF-kB, a protein that controls not only the transcription of DNA but also cellular survival and cytokine production
This disease process does not involve the ACE2 receptor but rather the toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), which is responsible for the detection of pathogens and the initiation of innate immune responses
A new and strange pattern is emerging: Many who suffer serious side effects from the COVID shots have normal lab workups, which makes diagnosing and treatment difficult
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/12/moderna-vaccine-experiment.aspx
Moderna Rep Admits Everyone Is Part of Huge Experiment
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
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