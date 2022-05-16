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Russians Capture - Retired USSOCOM Admiral Olson in Ukraine
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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143 views • May 16, 2022
Eric Thor Olson (born January 24, 1952) is a retired United States Navy admiral who last served as the eighth Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) from July 2, 2007 to August 8, 2011. He previously served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command from 2003 to July 2007. Olson was the first Navy SEAL ever to be appointed to three-star and four-star flag rank, as well as the first naval officer to be USSOCOM's combatant commander. He retired from active duty on August 22, 2011 after over 38 years of service.

twitter.com/Ukraine66251776/status/1525823300571652096

The top commander of U.S. special forces Admiral Eric T. Olson said he would like to see female Navy SEALs in combat roles.
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2019974/Admiral-Eric-T-Olson-says-wants-women-SEALs-unit-killed-Osama-Bin-Laden.html

Jim Stone's comment, "ONE PHOTO has told us the ENTIRE story about what happened at Azovstal steel mill and in Ukraine overall. From the photo you can clearly see that Russia put a successful seige on Azovstal and starved them out. Yes it is indeed spec ops admiral Eric Olson after he shed 50 pounds and had to surrender just to survive. The false flag shooting in Buffalo was brought to you in part by this surrender in Ukraine. They need this OUT of the news cycle."
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