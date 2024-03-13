Create New Account
President Donald Trump Secures the 2024 Republican Nomination
A Message from President Donald Trump. Amazing that PDJT's MAGA patriots were all able to help secure the Republican nomination for President Donald Trump even faster than he did as the incumbent in 2020.


Amazing candidate, amazing team, and most important, amazing supporters! On to November! #MAGA


https://x.com/JasonMillerinDC/status/1767758210742591819?s=20

