"YOU WILL HAVE NO IDOLS LEFT": THE FALL OF DONALD TRUMP

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#BEAST #TRUMP #AMERICA
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Donald Trump will fall from grace at an UNEXPECTED TIME. He will be handed over to his enemies and they will treat him like a common criminal and destroy him. IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA - Nothing will be allowed to rise higher in the esteem and love of man than Jesus, you who are wise, hear the words of the Lord. Deception has taken over the halls of power- it is the same team appearing as two sides so who are you really supporting? Trump is a pawn of the Beast System, the One World Government rising to power according to Rev. 13. Only those with spiritual discernment can avoid the judgements ahead. There is need for national REPENTANCE, God's ark is shutting and every dark lie will come out no matter what.
READ THIS POST ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/maga-deception-the-beast-system-september-29-2022/
RELATED PROPHECIES: Trump is an IDOL
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/the-citizen-child-and-other-prophecies-september-28-2022/
THE FALL OF DAGON: ALL IDOLS WILL FALL - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/19/16868/
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