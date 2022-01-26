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US Military is Purging Conservative Christians Who Object to Abortion-Tainted Vaccines. Here's Proof.
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197 views • January 26, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show. LifeSiteNews.
In this can't miss episode, John-Henry is joined by Navy commander Rob Green, demoted for his refusal to take the experimental COVID jab, and his lawyer Davis Younts. The two have compiled a trove of accounts and documents that expose the US military's highly coercive and discriminatory treatment of unvaccinated servicemembers.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt9zwm-jhw-green.html
In this can't miss episode, John-Henry is joined by Navy commander Rob Green, demoted for his refusal to take the experimental COVID jab, and his lawyer Davis Younts. The two have compiled a trove of accounts and documents that expose the US military's highly coercive and discriminatory treatment of unvaccinated servicemembers.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt9zwm-jhw-green.html
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