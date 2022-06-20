THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH WITH EMERALD ROBINSON- FLAG DAY

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Our very own Bethany Kiser being interviewed by Emerald Robinson for The Absolute Truth on Mike Lindell's Frank Speech network. Bethany discusses Flag Day and the significance of celebrating President Trump's birthday with a national grassroots effort to send him a message from patriots across the country.