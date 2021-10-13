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CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ATTACKED, STUDENTS DISPLACED BY COMMUNIST GOVERNOR
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Christian School Attacked, Students Displaced by Communist Governor https://rumble.com/vnnmq7-christian-school-attacked-students-displaced-by-communist-governor.html
Quote: "A Washington State mom spoke to Stew Peters with a heartbreaking story of permanent damage done to children at the hands of power-abusing communists in government. The ONLY school to be shut down due to a "COVID outbreak" was the Christian school in that county, and the health department didn't have any answers. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Christian School Attacked, Students Displaced by Communist Governor https://rumble.com/vnnmq7-christian-school-attacked-students-displaced-by-communist-governor.html
Quote: "A Washington State mom spoke to Stew Peters with a heartbreaking story of permanent damage done to children at the hands of power-abusing communists in government. The ONLY school to be shut down due to a "COVID outbreak" was the Christian school in that county, and the health department didn't have any answers. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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