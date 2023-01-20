Wagner leader, Prigozhin about the Monuments to the Soldiers of the PMC Wagner.

Prigozhin about the monuments to the soldiers of the PMC Wagner:

Prigozhin(1)—This is an event in 2019, I will not name the country and place. Our group was retreating, and this guy was covering the withdrawal of the group, he was wounded. The group tried to return and evacuate him, but he stood up, raised his hand, said goodbye, and died.

Prigiozhin (2) —It's 2014, Lugansk

Prigozhin(3)—Surkanov and Zabolotny are the guys who died in Syria. Fighting off ISIS, they were seriously wounded and captured, and after that they were beheaded by ISIS

Prigiozhin (4)—and this monument on February 8, 2018, Deir ez-Zor

- What happened there?

- That's another story.

Prigiozhin— Here are the dead guys, their numbers, and the orders they have.

The other person — It's all Wagner, right? How many are there?

Prigiozhin—Yes, it's all PMC Wagner. How many of them are here, we will not talk about it.

Translated by : Миша