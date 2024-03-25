Create New Account
Astrology & the April 8th, 2024 Eclipse
FruitCakeAstrologer
Published 14 hours ago

Why the fuss about this particular eclipse? What might really be going on? We'll take a look at the Eclipse Chart and then using Horary, I'll ask the Cosmos what might be behind the big media push on this eclipse.

#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #april8eclipse

astrologypredictioneclipsefruitcakeastrologerapril8

