THE ONLY GUARANTEE TO A STRONG FINISH IN THE END TIMES

The End Times Study: A Strong Finish [Session 13] May 26thThis class presents the only thing that guarantees "A STRONG FINISH" at the end of our personal time on earth!The End Times Study: A Strong Finish [Session 13]'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.“THE END TIMES STUDY”Class Outline [Work in Progress]March 3 - May 26David CaryMarch 3 - What in the World is Going On?!March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would HappenMarch 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would HappenMarch 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator SawApril 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would HappenApril 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?April 21 - Psychological PreparationsApril 28 - Spiritual PreparationsMay 5 - Physical PreparationsMay 12 - Financial PreparationsMay 19 - Social PreparationsMay 26 - A Strong FinishFor more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link