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The David Knight Show (7December20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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61 views • December 07, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:04:11 COVID created Trump’s electile dysfunction; Lockdown has taken away our right to choose EVERYTHING about our life — even WALKING in LA. Your ability to choose whether you want a vaccine or to live your life w/o health dictators is FAR more important than the limited choice of crooked or impotent politicians.

— 00:21:57 Now Martial Law is being pushed by retired generals…let’s talk about that

— 00:37:30 As Los Angeles Mayor bans ALL travel, including walking, a small business owner who tried to jump through all the ridiculous hoops, finds a massive dining area for a movie shoot set up outside her closed restaurant

— 00:41:31 Once again, we see the only relief from totalitarian fascism coming from local sheriffs and mayors — from California to NC

— 00:55:45 Even “conservative” (GOP) press goes to war with people they called “heroes” just months ago, labelling them FIRST REFUSERS for refusing the vaccine. Nurses, fire fighters, soldiers…

— 01:04:07 Small town in NC holds Christmas Parade and is taunted by media as “defiant”. The Mayor, Fonzie Flowers, says “Ayyyy”. But there stressed out Barney Fifes threatening people in other small, rural towns

— 01:13:27 If you are required to take a test — THIS IS VITAL INFO: before COVID became a political weapon, medical science told us how PCR Cycle Thresholds (CT) worked.

— 01:36:36 There is a global pandemic — of CIA-style surveillance (GeoSpatial Intel) and Chinese-style control

— 01:37:37 After only 266 days, fear & panic has turned Americans into a self-righteous mob. Anti-social mandates, lockdowns and masks have been a huge success of psychological conditioning

— 01:55:03 From “deplorable” to “non-essential” in just 4 years. Next up, the dehumanizing

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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