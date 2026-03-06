BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Compensating for Glyphosate's Sleep-Disrupting Effects by Optimizing Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acid Levels
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
55 followers
0
7 views • 3 days ago

Shallow-dive video going over the long-chain essential fatty acids & some of the best (& cleanest) sources of it from mostly whole foods such as wild-caught seafood & UN-denatured dietary supplements.


To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to afford to eat a lot of wild-caught seafood &/or clean sources of Omega-3s by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


For a vegan-source of Omega-3s with ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing 's "Recharge" marine phytoplankton w/ over 70 trace minerals, visit

https://tinyurl.com/EvenBetterThanKrill

OR

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing


To become a free ActivationProducts affiliate, fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts


To not only raise your Omega-3 levels--but also boost ur Vit. A & D levels from WHOLE FOOD found in fermented cod & skate liver oils--visit my GreenPasture affiliate discount link at

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

OR apply code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils


To get powerful antioxidants found in kiwifruit & grape seed oil & a rare from of Omega-3 called ETA found in appreciable amounts in New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussels, visit

https://MoxDirect.com

& enter code:

DANNY

to get a discount


To get another rare form of Omega-3 called DPA found in Menhaden fish which can be stored in the human body (causing longer Omega-3 retention) & convert to & boost both EPA & DHA, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreDPA

& click-on "Pure Omega-3"

To get a discount, apply code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at

NaturalForce.com


To get your Omega-3 levels tested, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers


Get your Omega-3s from super-clean, low- to no-contaminants such as mercury, other heavy metals, plasticizers, etc. with indoor-grown, from egg-to-adult salmon by Atlantic Sapphire and their Bluehouse Salmon brand at Sprouts delivered via

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart


Learn all about the long-chain Omega-3 essential fatty acids by visiting

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

https://tinyurl.com/EssentialFattyAcidsForDummies

OR

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids


To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


Learn about the harms of EMFs at

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

OR

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup


To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


brain healthepadhanatural depression remediesdr jack kruseomega 3 essential fatty acids
Chapters

29:47End Screen

