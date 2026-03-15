Wise Virgins (are you prepared?)

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The parable of the ten virgins is a metaphor of the kingdom of heaven. No one knows the day or the hour the Lord will return. The question is, are you ready for His appearance? Is your life in order? Do you even know God? Some day soon the door may be closed shut on you for eternity if you are not ready. Be wise like the five virgins. Be prepared, He's coming soon. Matthew 25:1-13
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