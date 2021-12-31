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AMMACH2012 Win Keech Lecture
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41 views • December 31, 2021
AMMACH2012, its first conference, concluded with RF-Id and Other Animals by Winston Keech, who is researcher, businessman, and inventor (Chip and pin cash machine codec). Win has done some of the key research into crop circles, with his night vision cameras. Seeing rather more than the circlemakers themselves. Here he gives rare presentation, for AMMACH.
He contributed to "Oh To Catch a Circlemaker", a DVD made by Miles about the 07-07-07 crop circle at the East Field, in the vale of Pewsey.
Win also took part in two of the Simon Parkes interviews with Joanne Summerscales. He talked about Mind Hacking, a point missed during the banter.
This is reloaded after 'Book Burning' YouTube deleted 25 years of research on the main Bases Project YouTube site in the summer of 2021
He contributed to "Oh To Catch a Circlemaker", a DVD made by Miles about the 07-07-07 crop circle at the East Field, in the vale of Pewsey.
Win also took part in two of the Simon Parkes interviews with Joanne Summerscales. He talked about Mind Hacking, a point missed during the banter.
This is reloaded after 'Book Burning' YouTube deleted 25 years of research on the main Bases Project YouTube site in the summer of 2021
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