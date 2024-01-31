Create New Account
Ben Shapiro is Personally Funding Border Invasion (SHARE THIS)
Fritjof Persson
358 Subscribers
52 views
Published 15 hours ago

This was covered by the good folks on redicetv. Interesting stuff, Ben Shapiro is directly, from his own pocket paying for the invasion of America.

I clipped this from their Friday video. https://redice.tv/ Get this video out there, if his millions of his fans saw this, well, it fucks Ben Shapiro in the ass, so thats nice.

Support here for TTS etc, its much appreciated!

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip

