Twitter Files Reveal FBI Owned Twitter Propaganda | Border War Strengthens | Dr. Mark Sherwood

The Twitter Files have been dropping rapidly and revealing the deep and disgusting actions of the FBI. For too long true independent media has tried to reveal the facts for the people that they are being controlled by media and Deep State. As the hole opens deeper we begin to see that the crimes have only begun to come to the surface.

The world watches as America begins to embroil in a war within itself due to the Deep State and hiding the crimes of the Marxist placeholders installed by them. Even though these crimes have been revealed the establishment will only do more to cover up what they've done because the roots run deep in both parties - especially by those trying to control the slim margin in Congress. The crimes might implicate these men as well.

The surveillance state gains more ground as we examine the technology and propaganda in other countries such as New Zealand and the Middle East. What technologies are they using and how are they directing their own people to ensure that the propaganda is effective?

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health, & Freedom. The fad diet called the Lion's Diet has picked up steam and popularity through TikTok influencers. As we near a time when people desperately try these in order to lose weight in January how might this be a problem? How does it work and will it work for people?

The Mexico and Texas border is set to collapse under a vast amount of people waiting in caravans to cross and infiltrate. The legacy media has already projected and delivered marching orders for the Marxist regime to echo and trick the people into accepting the narrative planned beforehand. Will Governor Abbott truly stop this problem or is he a part of the narrative for globalists?

Kari Lake has been granted the ability to move forward with suing Katie Hobbs. As the judge blocked the Democrats' motion to stop her in Maricopa county will we see a victory over election theft and there actually be an overturning of the certifications for her?

Deep State and establishment operatives like Kevin McCarthy are desperately trying to get control of the House with the Speaker election looming on January 3rd. Will he gain a win as even his mentor has called him a dishonest person? Does he really have the votes as he proclaims?

If we continue with the establishment then Kari Lakes efforts are almost worthless. They will block her and others in the future. The future of the country and its elections rests on her victory this week.

