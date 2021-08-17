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Pandemic and New World Order – Are They Connected?
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160 views • August 17, 2021
James Corbett responds to the assertion that the Coronavirus 'Pandemic' will seriously hinder the development of the New World Order. He decisively shows that such an idea is sheer fantasy and totally at odds with reality. Point by point, every feature and consequence of the alleged pandemic is in alignment of the goals of the New World Order. If you are not sure what those goals are, this as a 'must' primer to bring you up to speed. 2020 Apr 10 - Source: Corbett Report - https://www.corbettreport.com/corona-world-order/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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