Russian Armed Forces launched a pre-emptive strike on Ukrainian DRGs near the borders of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

The Russian Armed Forces launched a pre-emptive strike on Ukrainian DRGs near the borders of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Russian Ministry of Defense


As a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces, the deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' DRG near the borders of the Kursk Region and a group of saboteurs in the border area with the Belgorod Region were destroyed.


The Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the strikes

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

