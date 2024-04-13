https://rumble.com/v2o680q-evidence-of-your-strawman.html





https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUD0DD3MbjKY/





Your Strawman controls your...





1. (Mr) Bank Account

2. (Mr) Mortgage

3. (Mr) Legal System

4. (Mr) Voter ID

5. (Mr) Passport

6. (Mr) Driving Licence

7. (Mr) Medical Records





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6V3XNX3NSg





Legal definition of one’s entity per the SCOTUS:





A work will be found to be obscene if 'taken as a whole, (it) lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.





By virtue of the Fourteenth Amendment, the First Amendment's constitutional right of free speech and intellectual freedom also applies to state and local governments. Government agencies and government officials are forbidden from regulating or restricting speech or other expression based on its content or viewpoint.





This means states as well.





So anyone handing out flyers is being held illegally by that territory





https://GTVflyers.com