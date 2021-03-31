© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Feed: Border Patrol Becoming Human Traffickers Under Biden
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • March 31, 2021
Live Feed: Border Patrol Becoming Human Traffickers Under Biden
Alex Jones talks to Owen Shroyer at the southern US Border to expose how the Biden Administration is turning the border patrol into human traffickers. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60636f3b2fe28b6e97b0a7b5
Alex Jones talks to Owen Shroyer at the southern US Border to expose how the Biden Administration is turning the border patrol into human traffickers. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60636f3b2fe28b6e97b0a7b5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.