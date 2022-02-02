EP 2796 6PM TRUDEAU LASHES OUT IN PANIC AGAINST TRUCKERS RACIST NAZI XTREMISTS

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Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement about the protests happening in Ottawa for the last three days. He started by telling lies, injected some virtue signaling, then ended by telling more lies.
“I have attended protests and rallies in the past when I agreed with the goal, when I supported the people expressing the concerns and issues; Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that,” he said. “But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence towards fellow citizens, and a disrespect, not just of science but of the frontline health workers, and quite frankly the 90% of truckers who have been doing the right thing to keep Canadians safe and put food on our tables.”
Special Guest: Chris Sky is a motivational speaker and the world’s most prolific human rights advocate. His vast knowledge and articulate delivery are second to none when it comes to examining and presenting the facts to find the truth. https://realchrissky.com/chris-sky-tv https://realchrissky.com/ Social media insta chrissky83 (new account) Facebook and Twitter @Chrissky Telegram REALCHRISSKY
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