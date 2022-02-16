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Durham report rocks political world
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201 views • February 16, 2022
The newly released Durham report alleges 2016 Clinton campaign lawyers paid a technology company to infiltrate Trump Tower and White House servers to establish a link between former President Donald Trump and Russia. OAN's Christina Bobb breaks down the findings with Arizona Congress candidate Josh Barnett.
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