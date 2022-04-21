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Hawaii Statewide Unmask Our Keiki Protest (Oahu)
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1 view • April 21, 2022
On April 20, 2022 dozens of concerned parents, uncles and aunties assembled at the Hawaii Department of Education to speak with Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi, regarding where he gets his authority to tell their children to mask in school. This comes after a protest eight days earlier in which Hayashi has still failed to respond to calls and emails from parents and schedule an appointment to speak with them. Although he is able to schedule appointments with other people, when parents come his office is locked and paper is taped over the window. Hawaii remains the last state to be masking it's children.
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
Seaula Junior Tupa'i
https://www.VoteTupai.com
Abrien Aguirre's GiveSendGo and GoFundMe pages:
https://GiveSendGo.com/g27tv
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Keline Kahau for Governor
https://www.KahauForHawaii.com
Dr. Jennifer Smith, Virologist
@TakeScienceBack
@Surfing4Truth
Music by Sarah Masen - "Unveiled Faces"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwVo4rvqMPc
The entire drone courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://rumble.com/c/c-621153
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoEPafkra9HS8NKFB6FgGg/videos
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
Seaula Junior Tupa'i
https://www.VoteTupai.com
Abrien Aguirre's GiveSendGo and GoFundMe pages:
https://GiveSendGo.com/g27tv
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Keline Kahau for Governor
https://www.KahauForHawaii.com
Dr. Jennifer Smith, Virologist
@TakeScienceBack
@Surfing4Truth
Music by Sarah Masen - "Unveiled Faces"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwVo4rvqMPc
The entire drone courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://rumble.com/c/c-621153
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoEPafkra9HS8NKFB6FgGg/videos
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
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