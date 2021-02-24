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Presca Sio's Adenocarcinoma Cancer Survivor Story
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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2304 views • February 24, 2021
When Presca was first diagnosed with cancer, her doctor said that she needed immediate surgery. But after talking to her family, Presca decided to get a second opinion. In this amazing true story, you’ll hear Presca describe the journey that took her through multiple countries and several doctors before finally discovering The Truth About Cancer. Be sure to watch til the end to discover how Presca beat cancer... and why she’ll never let fear rule her life.
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We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!

Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.

So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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healthcancernutritionmedicinethetruthaboutcancercancersurvivorcancersurvivorstorycancerjourneyttachealingjourneyhealthjourneyadenocarcinomaadenocarcinomacancersurvivormedicaljourney
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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