"The CDC has been lying to us for years" - Dr. Peter McCullough | Redacted with Clayton Morris





New emails reveal COVID vaccine mandates were based largely on a lie. Our guest, Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned cardiologist is back on the show. We got a bombshell tranche of documents earlier this week indicating the entire justification for the vaccine mandates was based on a falsehood.









https://rumble.com/v2wjg22-the-cdc-has-been-lying-to-us-for-years-dr.-peter-mccullough-redacted-with-c.html