Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The CDC has been lying to us for years" - Dr. Peter McCullough | Redacted
channel image
GalacticStorm
2043 Subscribers
Shop now
244 views
Published Yesterday

"The CDC has been lying to us for years" - Dr. Peter McCullough | Redacted with Clayton Morris


New emails reveal COVID vaccine mandates were based largely on a lie. Our guest, Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned cardiologist is back on the show. We got a bombshell tranche of documents earlier this week indicating the entire justification for the vaccine mandates was based on a falsehood.



https://rumble.com/v2wjg22-the-cdc-has-been-lying-to-us-for-years-dr.-peter-mccullough-redacted-with-c.html

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket