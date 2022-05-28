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Home recipe for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) || quinine antivirus anticancer || take zinc w it
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163 views • May 28, 2022
Home recipe for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) || quinine antivirus anticancer || take zinc w it
Description
Home recipe for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) || quinine antivirus anticancer || take zinc w it
658
Likes
10,342
Views
Feb 24
2022
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE EXACTLY? IT IS NOTHING BUT QUININE. SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE!
Quinine can be made out of the peelings of grapefruits and lemons, but especially grapefruits. The cover lid shouldn’t have any holes in it both to prevent steam water or quinine escaping and Do not take the lid off of the pot till it cools completely as this will allow the quinine to escape in the steam. Sweeten the tea with raw honey or stevia since it will be bitter from quinine ! For preventative,Take 1 tablespoon daily or with symptoms every couple of hours .Discontinue as soon as you get better. Pease share this to your love ones and allow them to see that God in all of his glory, provides us with all that we need in his amazing creation.
TAKE ZINC WITH THIS RECIPE, THE ZINC PROPELS THE QUININE INTO CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING.
Ingredients :
3 organic grapefruits and 3 organic lemons
3-4 cups of filtered water / distilled water ( the best clean water you can find)
Use both peels and white fibrous parts
The first method for storage, I use 3 Tbsp coconut sugar in 1 1/2 cups of tonic. Add 2 packs of probiotic powder (2.5 g each pack) . Try not to use honey as sweetener in this method as honey has its own good bacteria to avoid interference of good bacteria’s from probiotic. Leave it in room temperature for 2 days to ferment then transfer to fridge !
Storage : it will last few weeks in the fridge or can be freeze in ice cubes then put in zip lock bag in the freezer which can last few months
! The first probiotic method for storage, I use 3 Tbsp coconut sugar in 1 1/2 cups of tonic. Add 2 packs of probiotic powder (2.5 g each pack) . Try not to use honey as sweetener in this method as honey has its own good bacteria to avoid interference of good bacteria’s from probiotic. Leave it in room temperature for 2 days to ferment then transfer to fridge !
Trump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list
Description
Home recipe for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) || quinine antivirus anticancer || take zinc w it
658
Likes
10,342
Views
Feb 24
2022
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE EXACTLY? IT IS NOTHING BUT QUININE. SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE!
Quinine can be made out of the peelings of grapefruits and lemons, but especially grapefruits. The cover lid shouldn’t have any holes in it both to prevent steam water or quinine escaping and Do not take the lid off of the pot till it cools completely as this will allow the quinine to escape in the steam. Sweeten the tea with raw honey or stevia since it will be bitter from quinine ! For preventative,Take 1 tablespoon daily or with symptoms every couple of hours .Discontinue as soon as you get better. Pease share this to your love ones and allow them to see that God in all of his glory, provides us with all that we need in his amazing creation.
TAKE ZINC WITH THIS RECIPE, THE ZINC PROPELS THE QUININE INTO CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING.
Ingredients :
3 organic grapefruits and 3 organic lemons
3-4 cups of filtered water / distilled water ( the best clean water you can find)
Use both peels and white fibrous parts
The first method for storage, I use 3 Tbsp coconut sugar in 1 1/2 cups of tonic. Add 2 packs of probiotic powder (2.5 g each pack) . Try not to use honey as sweetener in this method as honey has its own good bacteria to avoid interference of good bacteria’s from probiotic. Leave it in room temperature for 2 days to ferment then transfer to fridge !
Storage : it will last few weeks in the fridge or can be freeze in ice cubes then put in zip lock bag in the freezer which can last few months
! The first probiotic method for storage, I use 3 Tbsp coconut sugar in 1 1/2 cups of tonic. Add 2 packs of probiotic powder (2.5 g each pack) . Try not to use honey as sweetener in this method as honey has its own good bacteria to avoid interference of good bacteria’s from probiotic. Leave it in room temperature for 2 days to ferment then transfer to fridge !
Trump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list
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