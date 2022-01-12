Nurse to School Board: "Everyone Who Died with COVID Should be Considered Murdered"

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(Jan 4, 2022) At a local county school board meeting in Wilmington, North Carolina, registered nurse Morgan Wallace unleashed on medical authorities and the federal government, accusing them both of mass murder for refusing to promote early life-saving COVID treatments. She exclaimed, “The vaccine is not gonna work, early treatment has always worked, and government mismanagement of patients is why people have died. And families have realized this, and they are rising up and they are going to come after governments and the hospital.”
https://rairfoundation.com/nurse-stuns-school-board-everyone-who-died-with-covid-should-be-considered-murdered-video/