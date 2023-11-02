Israel Intentionally Shot Children And Journalists In Gaza | Haaretz

The above video was screened at the UN Human Rights Council meeting, on February 28, 2019. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper posted it on March 1.

The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 Gaza protests presented its conclusions, according to which 183 Palestinians were killed by Israel, including 35 children.

Release Date: 2019

🔗 All Credit To Haaretz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzTYXjVQRaA

🔗 UN Council: Israel Intentionally Shot Children and Journalists in Gaza: https://archive.ph/20231029210411/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-02-28/ty-article/un-council-israel-intentionally-shot-children-and-journalists-in-gaza/0000017f-f02b-d497-a1ff-f2ab3be90000

🔗 UN video & report on Israeli forces shooting Gaza protesters: https://israelpalestinenews.org/watch-un-video-report-on-israeli-forces-shooting-gaza-protesters/

