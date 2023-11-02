Israel Intentionally Shot Children And Journalists In Gaza | Haaretz

The above video was screened at the UN Human Rights Council meeting, on February 28, 2019. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper posted it on March 1.
The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 Gaza protests presented its conclusions, according to which 183 Palestinians were killed by Israel, including 35 children.
Release Date: 2019
...............
🔗 All Credit To Haaretz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzTYXjVQRaA
...............
🔗 UN Council: Israel Intentionally Shot Children and Journalists in Gaza: https://archive.ph/20231029210411/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-02-28/ty-article/un-council-israel-intentionally-shot-children-and-journalists-in-gaza/0000017f-f02b-d497-a1ff-f2ab3be90000
🔗 UN video & report on Israeli forces shooting Gaza protesters: https://israelpalestinenews.org/watch-un-video-report-on-israeli-forces-shooting-gaza-protesters/
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.