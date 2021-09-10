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NY TEACHERS UNITE
Thousands of NY teachers are organizing and taking to the streets against their union’s #Covid19 vaccine mandates. Del talks to the founder of “Teachers For Choice,” Michael Kane, about the success of their last rally, and the plans for their upcoming “walk out” on Sept 13th.
#NewYorkCity #VaccineMandates #DeBlasio #UFT #TeachersForChoice #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW232
POSTED: September 10, 2021