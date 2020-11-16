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“PTSD”: Pathologizing War to Sell Drugs
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8 views • November 16, 2020
Not long ago, war trauma was treated with compassion, understanding and love. But today, the willingness to empathize with the warrior and listen to his experiences has been replaced by a psychiatric pop-a-pill “quick-fix” mentality that employs antidepressants, antipsychotics, stimulants, sedatives or anti-anxiety drugs.
These chemical compounds, however, can produce harmful consequences, and accumulating evidence shows that the ever-increasing use of psychiatric drugs may be fueling an epidemic of military suicides and unexplained deaths.
From 2001 to 2009, the Army’s suicide rate increased more than 150% while orders for psychiatric drugs rose 76% over the same period. These soaring statistics cannot be attributed to the horrors of war, as 85% of military suicide victims had never even seen combat. This suggests that the PTSD diagnosis is being widely handed out to active-duty and vets to justify putting more and more of them on cocktails of prescribed mind-altering drugs from which they may never recover.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
These chemical compounds, however, can produce harmful consequences, and accumulating evidence shows that the ever-increasing use of psychiatric drugs may be fueling an epidemic of military suicides and unexplained deaths.
From 2001 to 2009, the Army’s suicide rate increased more than 150% while orders for psychiatric drugs rose 76% over the same period. These soaring statistics cannot be attributed to the horrors of war, as 85% of military suicide victims had never even seen combat. This suggests that the PTSD diagnosis is being widely handed out to active-duty and vets to justify putting more and more of them on cocktails of prescribed mind-altering drugs from which they may never recover.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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