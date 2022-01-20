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Not Behind — but Right on Time
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101 views • January 20, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/not-behind-but-right-on-time/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are going to see some major changes take place this month that will align us with 2022 and beyond.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share some exciting things I just received from The LORD. Breakthrough is at hand!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/not-behind-but-right-on-time/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are going to see some major changes take place this month that will align us with 2022 and beyond.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share some exciting things I just received from The LORD. Breakthrough is at hand!"
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