Google Will Conquer The United States

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. is worth roughly 1.717 Trillion dollars. A number that rivals the GDP of some first world nations. This Goliath recently decided that the First Amendment no longer applies to U.S. citizens.

While others in Silicon Valley tied to the World Economic Forum and the United Nations continue to build a Trojan horse of neo feudalism.

Internet censorship has grown since the Obama Administration to be an unregulated wild beast. A subtle yet powerfully effective tool utilized by a deeply criminal government. Addicted to accelerating the age old Hegelian dialectic ruse to control the populous, synthesizing order out of chaos.

Fast forward to 2023, and the barely acknowledged federal lawsuit, Missouri v. Biden, is revealing a cancerous censorship network that grew between big tech, U.S. Intelligence Agencies and the Biden Administration and given cover by a mockingbird media that violently drowned the first Amendment in favor of a level of totalitarianism that directly threatens national security.

As the New York Post reported "So far, 67 officials or agencies — including the FBI — have been accused in the lawsuit of violating the First Amendment by pressuring Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor users for alleged misinformation or disinformation." The problem is, this mis and disinformation proved to be true. For instance, exhibit A, The Hunter Biden Laptop. Which stirred up the panic to censor with criminal abandon to begin with.

Unhindered, The Department of Defense contracted a New York-based AI company to deploy software to target “disinformation” on social media in “real time.” US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) contracted Accrete AI to “predict and neutralize” harmful “viral disinformation” and “deep fakes” created by “AI-generated synthetic media,” claims the company’s CEO Prashant Bhuyan.

Meanwhile Google continues to interfere in U.S. elections. Pioneer the forced entry of AI's deep mind into our personal lives. And replace the propagandist Mockingbird media with AI journalists. While creating a online media ecosystem that will eliminate disinformation i.e. independent journalism. However, Section 230 continues to shield Big Tech from a tsunami of lawsuits. As our bought and paid for do nothing Congress allows Google to eventually replace them with a One World Government.

Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Use promo code “ALEX” at JonesCrowder.com to get one month FREE when you sign up!