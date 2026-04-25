IT'S HERE FOR WORLD TO SEE EVIL MOTHERFUCKERS ARE KILLING US ALL!!!!

Powerful live stream every Thursday night @ 8pm EST with Christopher James.

SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD EVERYWHERE MANKIND DEPENDS ON YOU!!!





The truth in this one broadcast is off the charts and exactly what world must view.

The clock is ticking now mankind is LOST in a sea of lies and deceit all around us and only the TRUTH will cut thru all this bullshit and provide a light forward for our world.





MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on Masterpeace.





Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3



