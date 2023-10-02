Quo Vadis





Oct 1, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 30, 2023.





Dear children, take ye care of your spiritual life.





You belong to the Lord and ye must follow and serve only Him.





Tell everyone that God is in a hurry and that the moment of the great return has come.





Do not cross your arms.





Open your hearts to the Call of the Lord and give your best in the mission he has entrusted to you.





I have come from Heaven to take you to Heaven. Listen ye to Me.





You are walking towards a future of great tribulations and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the cross.





Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Value the moments of graces that the Lord grants you.





Do not throw away the Treasures of God.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Onward with courage and joy!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On September 29, 2023 Our Lady gave the following message to Pedro:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





I ask you to be of My Son Jesus and to try everywhere to bear witness to your faith.





My Jesus expects much from you.





Do not stray from the path that He has shown you in His Gospel.





Humanity is treading the paths of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





Turn around quickly.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





Be ye meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you contribute to the Victory of the Lord in your lives.





Listen to Me.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your One True Saviour.





Courage!





At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you.





Onward! I will always be with you.





Welcome ye My Appeals and you will be great in faith.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ils_frzHnUY