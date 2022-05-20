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Grand Jury | SESSION 7 (19/05/2022)- Psychology & Propaganda
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99 views • May 20, 2022
MIRRORED from https://www.grand-jury.net/
Broadcast 2022-05-19 at 6.00 p.m. - Grand Jury Proceedings – Court of Public Opinion
“A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a grand jury-style criminal investigation to provide the public with all available evidence of the past Covid-19-related crimes against humanity against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices ” who assisted, facilitated or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a collective plan for a pandemic. This investigation is by the people, by the people, for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
By presenting a full picture of the facts, including the geopolitical and historical background, the process aims to create awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.”
Broadcast 2022-05-19 at 6.00 p.m. - Grand Jury Proceedings – Court of Public Opinion
“A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a grand jury-style criminal investigation to provide the public with all available evidence of the past Covid-19-related crimes against humanity against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices ” who assisted, facilitated or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a collective plan for a pandemic. This investigation is by the people, by the people, for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
By presenting a full picture of the facts, including the geopolitical and historical background, the process aims to create awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.”
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