It’s time to exit the WHO and the UN, Australian Senator says.





https://rumble.com/v26nbto-its-time-to-exit-the-who-and-the-un-australian-senator-says..html





Video

https://youtu.be/9-UHT_ps94c





WHO’s dystopian plan for the world must be stopped; it’s time to exit the WHO and the UN, Australian Senator says.





Full Story Covered by Expose News and FULL TRANSCRIPT OF THE VIDEO Link below:-

https://expose-news.com/2023/01/19/whos-dystopian-plan-for-the-world-must-be-stopped/





The World Health Organisation’s (“WHOs”) proposed Pandemic Treaty and changes to International Health Regulations is a dystopian nightmare, Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts said in a video message on Tuesday.

“The World Health Organisation, the WHO, is demanding the power to dictate Australian State and Federal health policy, including ordering compulsory vaccination, lockdowns, closures of borders and businesses and, worst of all, detention of anyone not complying with the latest vaccine mandates and forced medical procedures.”

=================================





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Time to leave the WHO, Time to leave the UN, The WHO & UN's Attack on Democracy.



