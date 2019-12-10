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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1238 - Matthew B Stephen S - Interview w/Broadnax after the crime
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14 views • December 10, 2019
Matthew and Stephen were in the parking lot outside the Christian recording studio they had just finished using, when Cummings asked them for a cigarette. Broadnax then shot Matthew in the arm, chest, and back, before shooting Stephen, who fell to the ground. When Stephen tried to get up, he was shot in the back of the head. Broadnax then walked up to Matthew, who was trying to crawl away, and shot him two times in the head. They then stole Stephen’s car keys and wallet, which contained $2. Matthew left behind a wife and two kids.
In this interview, Broadnax laughs about his crimes and his message to the families of the victims is: "F- Em!"
In this interview, Broadnax laughs about his crimes and his message to the families of the victims is: "F- Em!"
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