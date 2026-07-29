Bright Videos News, July 29, 2026 - America In a Fighting RETREAT From Iran, Korean Markets Crater, Health Freedom with Robert Scott Bell

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- Understanding Germ Theory and Terrain Theory (1:02:56)
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- Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory (1:03:33)
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