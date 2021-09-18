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Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir Which Causes Renal Failure
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130 views • September 18, 2021
Hospitals And Health Agencies Are Lying To Us. They Are Using A Drug Called Remdesivir To Murder Your Loved Ones. This Drug Has Been The Standard Protocol For All COVID Patients And It Is Killing 35% Of Everyone Who It Is Used On. Its Time We Demand Them To Not Use This On Our Loved Ones. It’s Time We Stand Up And Fight. Its Time To Hold Them Accountable.
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