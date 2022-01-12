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Biden Forms Domestic Terrorism Unit While Simultaneously Going Through Round-Up Rehearsal!
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90 views • January 12, 2022
We are living in sick times! It has just been discovered that the Biden administration’s Department of Justice is now creating a brand new Domestic Terrorist Unit that specifically targets the right and anyone who is somewhat anti-authority or anti-government. At the same time Biden is simultaneously conducting rehearsals with the US Army to prepare for Civil War. What on earth, does Biden and the Democrats have in store for their opposition? Round-ups or a repeat of the Palmer Raids? All that and more in this report…
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