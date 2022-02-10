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Satanist Trudeau Deploys Globalist Police Force Against Historic Peaceful Protest [09.02.2022]
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30 views • February 10, 2022
Note: The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...
'Globalist thugs and a potential false flag in Ottawa, Canada at the Freedom Convoy'
Greg Reese - 520,988 views · Feb 9, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
'Globalist thugs and a potential false flag in Ottawa, Canada at the Freedom Convoy'
Greg Reese - 520,988 views · Feb 9, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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