IMPORTACE OF BOUNDARIES PART I

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Importance of Boundaries. Each and everyone requires Boundaries. These can be physical boundaries, emotional boundaries, or the unseen boundaries. As one is living their spiritual life, a lot is encountered and a lot is done therefore One has to know their boundaries in order to know what they have to let go of, or what they have to do, or....