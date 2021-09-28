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The Truth About Our History with Michelle Gibson - Taking notice in our own backyards.
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78 views • September 28, 2021
In this video Michelle shares how her fascination of megaliths has led her on a journey to uncovering the key to the truth. She also shares how to notice ancient buildings and structures that have been covered up and recommends we start looking in our own backyards for signs. Based on her in-depth research of cities and places in alignment around the world, she found extensive evidence that a world-wide Moorish civilization, with its roots in ancient Mu and Atlantis, built the world’s infrastructure.
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